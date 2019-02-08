Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Takes overtime loss against ex-team

Varlamov stopped 38 of 42 shots Thursday, but it wasn't enough in a 4-3 loss to Washington.

Varlamov's performance wasn't great, but could have been worse considering that 15 of the shots he faced came with the Capitals on the power play. That said, his performances have been far too inconsistent to trust him for most of this season, and he's best used only as a matchup play for the moment, as he's conceded at least three goals in five of his past six appearances.