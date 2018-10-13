Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Taking on Calgary

Varlamov will guard the cage in Saturday's home matchup with the Flames, NHL.com's Rick Sadowski reports.

Varlamov has been fantastic this season, picking up three victories in three starts while posting an impressive .955 save percentage and 1.33 GAA over that span. The Russian netminder will look to remain unbeaten in a home matchup with a Calgary club that's averaging 3.75 goals per game this campaign, 11th in the NHL.