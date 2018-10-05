Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Taking on Flyers

Varlamov will get the start in goal in Saturday's home matchup with Philadelphia, Mike Chambers of The Denver Post reports.

Varlamov was ready to rock in his season debut Thursday against the Wild, stopping 20 of 21 shots en route to a 4-1 victory. The Russian netminder will look to stay sharp and pick up a second straight win in a matchup with a Flyers team that just scored five goals in its season opener against the Golden Knights.