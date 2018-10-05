Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Taking on Flyers
Varlamov will get the start in goal in Saturday's home matchup with Philadelphia, Mike Chambers of The Denver Post reports.
Varlamov was ready to rock in his season debut Thursday against the Wild, stopping 20 of 21 shots en route to a 4-1 victory. The Russian netminder will look to stay sharp and pick up a second straight win in a matchup with a Flyers team that just scored five goals in its season opener against the Golden Knights.
More News
-
Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Stops 20 to win opener•
-
Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Will be deployed in season opener•
-
Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Beaten five times in win•
-
Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Slated for Sunday's start•
-
Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Allows three goals in preseason loss•
-
Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Expected starter Wednesday•
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...