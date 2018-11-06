Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Taking on Predators

Varlamov will start between the pipes in Wednesday's home game against Nashville.

Varlamov struggled in his last start Thursday against Minnesota, surrendering six goals on 37 shots en route to a 6-5 loss. The 30-year-old netminder will look to bounce back and snap his two-game losing streak in a brutal home matchup with a Predators team that's 6-0-0 on the road this season.

