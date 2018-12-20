Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Taking second game of back-to-back

Varlamov will get the nod on the road against Arizona on Saturday, Mike Chambers of The Denver Post reports.

Varlamov has struggled of late, as he is 1-3-0 in his last five outings, along with a 5.31 GAA and .844 save percentage. Considering Philipp Grubauer has underperformed as well -- he's 2-1-1 with a 3.04 GAA in his last five games -- the 30-year-old Varlamov can probably expect to split the crease for a while, until one of the two netminders can string together some quality outings.