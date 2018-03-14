Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Tames Wild with 33-save win
Varlamov surrendered a single goal on 34 shots during Tuesday's 5-1 win over Minnesota.
The Russian's up-and-down campaign continued Tuesday, as this solid road win was preceded by three consecutive overtime losses. Varlamov owns a 19-13-6 record, .914 save percentage and 2.81 GAA, and considering the state of the goalie position, he should be viewed as a serviceable option in the majority of settings. It's definitely worth noting that he's been much better at home with 12-4-2, .932 and 2.29 marks.
