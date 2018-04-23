Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Team's elimination rules out return
Varlamov (knee) ended 2017-18 on the sidelines after Colorado was eliminated from the postseason Sunday.
The Russian backstop -- who enjoyed a resurgent campaign, posting a 2.68 GAA and .920 save percentage -- had already been ruled out of the series against Nashville, though there wasn't any guarantee that he'd be healthy in the event that Colorado advanced. That said, Varlamov will likely avoid surgery, which bodes well for his chances to be healthy in time for next season's training camp.
