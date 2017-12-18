Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Tending goal Monday

Varlamov will be the home starter versus the Penguins on Monday, Rick Sadowski of NHL.com reports.

Varlamov has a 3.08 GAA and a .906 save percentage, both of which do not inspire confidence. The Penguins' offense has been a little disappointing -- the team has scored 2.91 goals per game, but has also put 35.0 shots on net per contest. That will test the veteran Russian.