Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Tending twine Friday

Varlamov will be between the pipes for Friday's tilt versus the Wild, Mike Chambers of The Denver Post reports.

Varlamov will make his ninth consecutive appearance in goal, having posted a 4-2-1 record and 2.70 GAA in his eight prior outings. The Russian owns a 9-12-1 record and .923 save percentage lifetime against Minnesota, but could be in for a lighter workload, as the Wild are putting a mere 30.3 shots on goal per game (fourth fewest in the league).

