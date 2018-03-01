Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Tending twine Friday
Varlamov will be between the pipes for Friday's tilt versus the Wild, Mike Chambers of The Denver Post reports.
Varlamov will make his ninth consecutive appearance in goal, having posted a 4-2-1 record and 2.70 GAA in his eight prior outings. The Russian owns a 9-12-1 record and .923 save percentage lifetime against Minnesota, but could be in for a lighter workload, as the Wild are putting a mere 30.3 shots on goal per game (fourth fewest in the league).
More News
-
Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Douses Flames with 30 saves•
-
Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Tending twine Wednesday•
-
Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Stymies Canucks in 3-1 win•
-
Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Between pipes against Canucks•
-
Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Needs to stop playing sieve•
-
Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: In net Saturday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...