Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Tending twine Thursday
Varlamov will square off against the Capitals at home Thursday, Mike Chambers of The Denver Post reports.
Varlamov's record (6-3-1) doesn't properly reflect his performance as he has registered a 3.18 GAA and .908 save percentage. The netminder certainly isn't to blame for all of the Avs' struggles considering the club is allowing 33.9 shots per game -- fourth highest in the league.
