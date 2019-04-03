Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Tending twine Tuesday

Varlamov will protect the home cage in Tuesday's game versus the Oilers, Ryan S. Clark of The Athletic reports.

Varlamov has lost the crease to Philipp Grubauer, but he'll get a start on the second half of back-to-back games. He's still had a respectable season with a .910 save percentage and 2.86 GAA through 47 games. The Oilers provide a favorable matchup, as they have scored just four goals over the last three contests.

