Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Tending twine versus Vegas

Varlamov will be between the pipes against the Golden Knights on Monday, Mike Chambers of The Denver Post reports.

Monday's tilt will be the 21st straight appearance in goal for Varlamov. Until the Avs can firmly lock up their playoff position, fantasy owners can probably expect coach Jared Bednar to continue to roll out the Russian. The netminder will face a difficult test versus the league's third-ranked offense (3.29 goals per game), although he is coming in with confidence having just beaten Vegas on Saturday.