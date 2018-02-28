Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Tending twine Wednesday
Varlamov has received the starting nod for Wednesday's tilt against Calgary, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.
Wednesday will mark the eighth consecutive game that Varlamov has seen action, with the Russian netminder dominating at home during that stretch. In three contests at the Pepsi Center, Varlamov went 2-1-0 with a 1.35 GAA and .965 save percentage, including a win over Vancouver on Monday when he stopped 31 of 32 shots. That said, Calgary has scored 2.88 goals per game on the road this season and are one of the few teams that find the net more on the road than at home.
