Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Tipped for Thursday's start

Varlamov will man the crease for Thursday's matchup with Florida, Adrian Dater of BSNDenver.com reports.

After enduring a forgettable, injury-hit 2016-17 campaign, about the only thing that's improved for Varly in 2017-18 is his health. Having already played 19 games, Varlamov is 9-8-1 with a 3.19 GAA and .903 save percentage, making it difficult to justify selecting him for fantasy lineups. Varlamov could have a rare favorable matchup Thursday, though, as he'll be taking on a Panthers squad that scores just 2.25 goals per game on the road -- the second-worst mark in the league.