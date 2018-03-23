Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Torched at home by Kings

Varlamov was pulled after allowing five goals on 20 shots in a 7-1 loss to visiting Los Angeles on Thursday.

After reeling off four wins in his last five starts -- two of which featured 44-save standout performances -- the dam finally broke on Varlamov in this one. His .917 save percentage and 2.77 GAA are improvements over his last two campaigns, but the Avalanche need to find a way to limit some of the shots against their Russian netminder in the final few weeks of the season if they hope to earn a playoff berth.