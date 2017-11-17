Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Turns aside 28 shots Thursday

Varlamov allowed two goals on 30 shots during Thursday's 6-2 rout of the Capitals.

The Russian was equal to the task against his old team with several excellent saves to backstop the Avalanche to an impressive win over the reigning President's Trophy winners. That said, he remains a risky play behind a young defense, so make sure you have reasonable expectations when you start him given the 3.18 GAA and .908 save percentage he carried into Thursday's action.