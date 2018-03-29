Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Unavailable Wednesday

Varlamov (illness) will not play Wednesday against the Flyers.

Varlamov was feeling under the weather Wednesday and it appears the team will be without its top netminder for a key matchup as it chases a playoff spot. Andrew Hammond will receive the start with both Varlamov and Jonathan Bernier (infection) out, his first of the 2017-18 season. Varlamov's next opportunity to retake the net arrives Friday against the Blackhawks.