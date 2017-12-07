Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Unfavorable matchup on tap
Varlamov will start in goal Thursday night against host Tampa Bay, Mike Chambers of The Denver Post reports.
After starting the season 3-0-0 with a 1.67 GAA and .945 save percentage, the Russian has fizzled out like a carbonated beverage, going 5-6-1 with 3.44 and .897 marks over 13 more appearances between the pipes. It's hard to trust Varlamov, let alone against the league's top offense in the Bolts. Fortunately for daily players, there will be 17 other starters to choose from on Thursday's slate.
