Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Will be deployed in season opener

Varlamov will draw the home start for Thursday's season opener versus the Wild, Ryan S. Clark of The Athletic reports.

Varlamov went 24-16-6 with a 2.68 GAA and .920 save percentage over 47 starts and 51 games for the Avalanche in 2017-18. The Russian was pivotal in helping his club emerge from a franchise-worst finish from the previous year, but he sustained a season-ending knee injury in mid-March and was a no-go for the playoffs. Now healthy, the starter's net belongs to Varlamov, though another injury or early-season struggles would cause coach Jared Bednar to hand the reins to Philipp Grubauer; the 2018 Stanley Cup champion signed a three-year, $10 million deal with Colorado in June.