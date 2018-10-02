Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Will be deployed in season opener
Varlamov will draw the home start for Thursday's season opener versus the Wild, Ryan S. Clark of The Athletic reports.
Varlamov went 24-16-6 with a 2.68 GAA and .920 save percentage over 47 starts and 51 games for the Avalanche in 2017-18. The Russian was pivotal in helping his club emerge from a franchise-worst finish from the previous year, but he sustained a season-ending knee injury in mid-March and was a no-go for the playoffs. Now healthy, the starter's net belongs to Varlamov, though another injury or early-season struggles would cause coach Jared Bednar to hand the reins to Philipp Grubauer; the 2018 Stanley Cup champion signed a three-year, $10 million deal with Colorado in June.
More News
-
Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Beaten five times in win•
-
Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Slated for Sunday's start•
-
Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Allows three goals in preseason loss•
-
Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Expected starter Wednesday•
-
Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Lasts two frames in return•
-
Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Making return against Vegas•
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...