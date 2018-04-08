Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Will miss first round
Varlamov (knee) won't play in the Avalanche's first-round series against the Predators, Mike Chambers of the Denver Post reports.
Varlamov has been considered out indefinitely, and while that still remains true at least we have some sense of the picture. Given that Colorado is facing the President's Trophy winners, the first round may be as far as it goes. While the Russian netminder is out, Jonathan Bernier will shoulder the load.
