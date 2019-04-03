Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Wins 20th game
Varlamov allowed two goals on 29 shots in a 6-2 victory against the Oilers on Tuesday.
The Oilers scored the first two goals of the game, but the Avalanche answered with six unanswered to end the night. With the win, Varlamov pulled himself out of a slump, as he had posted an .891 save percentage in the four games prior to Tuesday. Varlamov is 20-18-9 with a 2.85 GAA and .910 save percentage in 48 games this season.
