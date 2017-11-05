Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Wins, but still allowing plenty of goals

Varlamov won his second straight game after stopping 30 shots in a 5-4 shootout victory over the Flyers on Saturday.

Varlamov's game has swung faster than a pendulum. He has picked up three wins in his last four starts, but he's allowed at least three goals in each of those games. And he's allowed the same in six of his last seven starts. Beware this talented 'tender -- he still needs to earn our trust.