Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Wins fifth game in last seven

Varlamov stopped 39 shots in a 2-1 shootout win over Vegas on Saturday afternoon.

Varlamov has gone 5-2 in his last seven starts. In the five wins, he has allowed just a single goal in each. In the two losses, he has allowed eight goals and in one game, he was pulled mid-way through the second period. Varlamov is excellent when he's in a zone like he was Saturday, but does cough up a few hairballs now and then.