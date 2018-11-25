Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Wins fourth straight

Varlamov allowed two goals on 29 shots in a 3-2 victory against the Stars on Saturday.

This gives Varlamov his fourth straight win, which is just what the doctor ordered, as he lost five consecutive games before that. He's certainly experienced his ups and downs over the last five weeks, but Varlamov owns a .918 save percentage in the last 11 games. He also possesses a .926 save percentage with a 2.34 GAA overall this season.