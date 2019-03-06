Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Wins in overtime

Varlamov allowed three goals on 23 shots in a 4-3 overtime victory against the Red Wings on Tuesday.

The Avalanche bailed out the 30-year-old for a subpar performance by scoring with the goaltender pulled late in the third period to force overtime, and then Colorado tallied the game-winner in the extra session. Varlamov owners will take the win, but it doesn't change the fact he owns a .902 save percentage in the last four games. He is 19-16-9 with a 2.83 GAA and .910 save percentage in 45 games this season.