Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Won't dress Wednesday
Varlamov (undisclosed) won't be active for Wednesday's game versus the Sharks, Ryan S. Clark of The Athletic reports.
The Avs' starting netminder is a bit banged up and as a result, will sit out Wednesday's home contest. In his place will be Philipp Grubauer. At this point, Varlamov's injury doesn't appear to be too serious, so don't expect the Russian backstop to be out for long.
More News
-
Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Not 100-percent healthy•
-
Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Shaky in overtime loss•
-
Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Guarding pipes Monday•
-
Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Plays much better despite loss•
-
Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Facing Chicago•
-
Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Set for backup role•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 13
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...