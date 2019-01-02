Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Won't dress Wednesday

Varlamov (undisclosed) won't be active for Wednesday's game versus the Sharks, Ryan S. Clark of The Athletic reports.

The Avs' starting netminder is a bit banged up and as a result, will sit out Wednesday's home contest. In his place will be Philipp Grubauer. At this point, Varlamov's injury doesn't appear to be too serious, so don't expect the Russian backstop to be out for long.