Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Won't play versus Coyotes
Varlamov will no longer start Saturday's game versus the Coyotes after falling ill, Dave Vest of the Coyotes' official site reports.
Varlamov was slated to start in goal but got sick before the game. Phillipp Grubauer will tend the twine in his place.
