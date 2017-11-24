Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Won't travel with team
Varlamov (illness) will remain in Colorado as the team heads to Minnesota to square off against the Wild on Friday.
Varlamov is set to miss his third consecutive outing due to his illness. While it could be just to avoid the added stress of travel, the netminder's absence from the lineup doesn't bode well for a potential return Saturday versus Calgary, considering it is the second half of a back-to-back. Until the Russian is cleared to play, Jonathan Bernier will likely continue to deputize in his stead.
