Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Yanked in second period

Varlamov was pulled after yielding three goals on 18 shots in Tuesday's loss to the Oilers.

Varlamov has now been pulled from two straight outings and only has one win -- a shutout -- in his last five starts. There's back-to-back games coming up on Friday and Saturday, and Philipp Grubauer will have a chance to steal extra starts from Varlamov with a solid performance.

