Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Yields five goals in loss

Varlamov allowed five goals on 26 shots in a 5-1 loss to the Canucks on Saturday.

His first start since the All-Star break wasn't kind to him, and it dropped his save percentage in the last five games to .880. This cold streak has moved Varlamov's record back down to .500 at 13-13-5 as well. He also possesses a 2.89 GAA and .905 save percentage.