Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Yields one goal in victory over Red Wings

Varlamov allowed one goal on 38 shots in a 5-1 victory over the Red Wings on Sunday.

Since a rough overtime loss to the Blue Jackets 10 days ago, Varlamov has been very sharp, yielding a single goal in three of his last four starts. The lone game where he allowed more than a goal in his past four starts, Varlamov was playing on a second straight night. It's a relatively small sample size, but he owns a .958 save percentage in those four games. In a tight playoff race, expect Varlamov to continue to start every game, especially while he's on this hot streak.