Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Yields three goals to Sissons
Varlamov allowed three goals on 33 shots in a 4-1 loss to the Predators on Wednesday.
The 30-year-old played a little better than that stats indicated, as Colton Sissons, who had a hat trick, was the only Predators skater to beat Varlamov. Still, Varlamov has lost four straight and has posted a .871 save percentage in the last two games. With a 4-4-2 record, .934 save percentage and 2.21 GAA this season, his numbers are great overall, but owners would like him to get back on the winning track.
