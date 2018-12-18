Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Yields three in loss
Varlamov allowed three goals on 20 shots in Monday's loss to the Islanders.
Varlamov performed well at even strength but allowed two goals while the Avs were on the penalty kill. It has been a troubling December for Varlamov, who now has an .868 save percentage and 2-3-0 record in the month. Luckily for him, backup goalie Philipp Grubauer isn't much better with an .897 save percentage on the season.
