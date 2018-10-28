Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Yields two goals in loss

Varlamov allowed two goals on 27 shots in a 3-2 loss to the Wild on Saturday.

The Avalanche were aggressive, pulling Varlamov while on the power play with about three minutes remaining in regulation. The Wild cashed in on the empty net, which proved to be the difference because the Avalanche did notch their second goal to pull back within one after that. Varlamov entered the night with a league-leading .953 save percentage, and the good news is despite the loss, Varlamov didn't take much of a setback in the category. He is 4-2-2 with a .950 save percentage now and 1.62 GAA.