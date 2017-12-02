Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Yields two scores in loss
Varlamov allowed two goals on 21 shots in a 2-1 loss against the Devils on Friday night.
It was certainly nice to see Varlamov only yield two goals for the second straight start, but he still has posted a save percentage below .910 in four of his last six outings. While he is 3-2-1 during that stretch, it doesn't appear that record is sustainable unless he improves that save percentage. He has a .905 save percentage in 14 starts, and last season, it was even worse at .898.
