Avalanche's Sergei Boikov: Shipped down to minors
Boikov was reassigned to AHL Colorado on Thursday.
Prior to getting hurt, Boikov was likely in contention for a roster spot with the Avs, btu after missing nearly all of training camp with a shoulder issue, the 22-year-old will head down to the AHL. The Russian could earn a call-up during the season, but a crowded field of defensemen looking for minutes could limit his chances.
