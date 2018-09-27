Boikov was reassigned to AHL Colorado on Thursday.

Prior to getting hurt, Boikov was likely in contention for a roster spot with the Avs, btu after missing nearly all of training camp with a shoulder issue, the 22-year-old will head down to the AHL. The Russian could earn a call-up during the season, but a crowded field of defensemen looking for minutes could limit his chances.

