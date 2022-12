Bowers (upper body) was activated from injured reserve and assigned to AHL Colorado on Wednesday.

Bowers has spent the last month on injured reserve, and he was initially given a six-week timeline for an injury suffered Nov. 10. It appears he may have beat that estimate, as the Avalanche didn't designate this as a conditioning assignment, With the plethora of injuries at the NHL level, he may be called up again soon if the Avalanche need an extra forward.