Avalanche's Shane Bowers: Dealt to Colorado
Bowers will pack his bags and head to Colorado after being traded Sunday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.
The 18-year-old is currently playing his freshman season at Boston University, and has racked up six points in his first 10 games. Bowers is known for his quick shot and puck control, but it's unknown when he plans on leaving college for the show.
