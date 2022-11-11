Bowers (upper body) was hurt in Thursday's game versus the Predators and will not return, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports.

Bowers appeared to be favoring his arm after a hit in the first period, and it's enough to keep him out for the rest of the game. The 23-year-old logged one shot on goal and just 1:46 of ice time in his NHL debut. More information on his status should surface before Saturday's game versus the Hurricanes. If he can't play, the Avalanche may need to go with seven defenseman or make a roster move to call up a forward.