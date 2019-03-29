Avalanche's Shane Bowers: Inks entry-level deal
Bowers agreed to terms on a three-year, entry-level contract with Colorado on Friday.
Bowers was a piece included for the Avs as part of the Matt Duchene/Kyle Turris deal with Ottawa and Nashville. Rather than return to Boston University, the 19-year-old Bowers will jump to the pro ranks by signing an amatuer tryout with AHL Colorado before his deal kicks in next season. The Nova Scotia native notched 53 points in 77 collegiate contests and will likely need a year or two in the minors before getting a shot at the NHL.
