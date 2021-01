The Avalanche put Bowers on the taxi squad, Mike Chambers of the Denver Post reports.

The 21-year-old Bowers was selected 28th overall by Ottawa in 2017 and posted 10-17-27 over 48 games games for AHL Colorado last season. He joins forwards Martin Kaut, Logan O'Connor and Kiefer Sherwood, defenseman Dennis Gilbert and goalie Hunter Miska on Colorado's six-man taxi squad.