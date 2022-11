Bowers (upper body) underwent an MRI on Friday, but the results are not yet known, Jesse Montano of The DNVR reports.

Bowers was injured early Thursday's win over Nashville and looks like he'll be unavailable for Saturday's home game against Carolina. Adrian Dater of Colorado Hockey Now reports head coach Jared Bednar said a callup from AHL Colorado is likely, and Dater speculates it could be Mikhail Maltsev.