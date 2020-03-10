Play

The Avalanche assigned Dries to AHL Colorado on Tuesday, Adrian Dater of ColoradoHockeyNow.com reports.

Dries' demotion suggests that at least one of Colorado's injured forwards should be ready to return Wednesday against the Rangers. The 25-year-old American went scoreless in two appearances while averaging a mere 5:16 of ice time per contest during his brief stay with the big club.

