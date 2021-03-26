site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
Avalanche's Sheldon Dries: Back on taxi squad
Dries was promoted to the taxi squad Thursday, per CapFriendly.
Dries joins the taxi squad to help shore up the Avalanche's forward depth. He has no points through three NHL appearances this year.
