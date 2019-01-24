Avalanche's Sheldon Dries: Bound for AHL Colorado
Dries was demoted to the minors Thursday, Ryan S. Clark of The Athletic reports.
Dries hasn't seen significant ice time this season (9:19 per game), but has played in 29 contests this year and should find his way back up to the Avs following the All-Star break. Once Vladislav Kamenev (shoulder) is cleared to return, Dries will likely find himself relegated to the press box.
More News
-
Avalanche's Sheldon Dries: Promoted from minors•
-
Avalanche's Sheldon Dries: Bumped down to minors•
-
Avalanche's Sheldon Dries: Registers first points of career•
-
Avalanche's Sheldon Dries: Promoted Tuesday•
-
Avalanche's Sheldon Dries: Sent to minor-league affiliate•
-
Avalanche's Sheldon Dries: Skips back to NHL•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 17
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...