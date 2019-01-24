Dries was demoted to the minors Thursday, Ryan S. Clark of The Athletic reports.

Dries hasn't seen significant ice time this season (9:19 per game), but has played in 29 contests this year and should find his way back up to the Avs following the All-Star break. Once Vladislav Kamenev (shoulder) is cleared to return, Dries will likely find himself relegated to the press box.

