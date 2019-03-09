Dries was reassigned to AHL Colorado on Friday, Evan Rawal of Mile High Sports reports.

It appears that the Avalanche will continue to feature Andrew Agozzino in the NHL as an indirect replacement for Dries, who is mired in a nine-game point drought with a minus-2 rating over that span. A product of Western Michigan University, Dries -- listed at 5-foot-9 and 185 pounds -- might be short on stature, but he's known as a self-aware pivot with a strong work ethic, so we don't think he's done shuffling between the organization's ranks in 2018-19.