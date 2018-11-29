Avalanche's Sheldon Dries: Bumped down to minors
Dries was reassigned to AHL Colorado on Thursday.
Dries missed the last two games as a healthy scratch, but the Avalanche have won six straight and need more help on the blue line than the center spot, which is where Dries had been playing.
