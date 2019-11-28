Avalanche's Sheldon Dries: Called up from minors
Dries was promoted from AHL Colorado on Thursday.
Dries has racked up 14 points in the AHL this season with eight goals and six assists. Several injuries to the Avalanche lineup will allow the 25-year-old to return to the Avalanche after appearing in 40 games for the team last season when he recorded six points.
