Avalanche's Sheldon Dries: Dropped to AHL
Dries was sent down to AHL Colorado on Sunday, Ryan S. Clark of The Athletic reports.
Dries has been a regular participant on the Avalanche's bottom-six this season, scoring six points in 35 games during his rookie season. The 5-foot-9 forward will head back to the minors where he notched 30 points last year.
