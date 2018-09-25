Avalanche's Sheldon Dries: Garners first NHL preseason goal
Dries opened the scoring for the Avalanche in their 5-3 road win over the Golden Knights on Monday.
Dries is a pure goal scorer who lit the lamp 10 times over 22 playoff games with AHL Texas last season. He signed an entry-level contract with the Avalanche in July, so it's likely that he'll continue his professional career with the team's new developmental affiliate, AHL Colorado, this coming season.
